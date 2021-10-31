Opening Week 9 Packers vs. Chiefs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Packers are coming off a thrilling Thursday Night Football victory over the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 that ended on an interception in the end zone as Green Bay improved to 7-1, pulling away from the rest of the NFC North. Kansas City is having all sorts of problems on defense, which is last in the NFL in yards per play, though they have yet to play with a matchup against the New York Giants on Monday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Packers-Chiefs Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs -140, Packers +120

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening point total: 54

Early pick: Packers +2.5

Green Bay beat the last remaining undefeated team without wide receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, all of whom are expected to be back to play against an awful defense. When you combine their return with the Packers having a significant rest advantage, Green Bay is a solid play on Sunday.

