Opening Week 9 Chargers vs. Eagles odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The LA Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Plenty of people went into this weekend thinking the Detroit Lions have a shot at their first win, but the Eagles came out and demolished any chances of that, scoring the game’s first 41 points in a 44-6 victory to improve to 3-5. The Chargers did not trail the New England Patriots till a pick-six in the fourth quarter of a 27-24 loss coming off the bye for their second straight loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Chargers-Eagles Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chargers -165, Eagles +145

Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: Chargers -3

Maybe this is a lazy reason to choose the Chargers, but it’s hard to envision a team with that much talent losing three games in a row, so let’s back them as road favorites. The Eagles have to feel good about themselves after such a dominant performance on the road, so we’ll give the motivation edge to Los Angeles.

