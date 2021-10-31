Opening Week 9 Raiders vs. Giants odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders did not take the field in Week 8 with a bye in what was probably a much-needed break with how bizarre their season has gone, though they sit atop the AFC West standings at 5-2. Meanwhile, the Giants will be on short rest as they play on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs with a record of 2-5.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Raiders-Giants Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Raiders -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Raiders -160, Giants +140

Opening point spread: Raiders -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Raiders -3

It is reasonable to assume this number could move up to Raiders -3 so if you see a -2.5, you are getting significant value. The situational advantage Las Vegas has is tremendous with an extra week to prepare, and the schedule makers did the Giants no favors with a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.