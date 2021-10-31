Who is Derrick Henry’s backup for fantasy football

The Tennessee Titans are hoping they avoided a big injury on Halloween. Running back Derrick Henry was spotted on the sideline getting some medical attention on his foot in the first quarter of Week 8. He returned a few plays later, but this will be something to track the rest of the game and headed into the coming week.

The Titans spent a third round pick on Darrynton Evans to serve as Henry’s backup. However, he injured his knee and is now on injured reserve. Jeremy McNichols has emerged as the primary backup to Henry. In Week 7, he had ten offensive snaps while Evans had six prior to his injury.

Henry is the proverbial workhorse back and generally doesn’t give up much work to his backup. Anybody on the Titans running back depth chart is purely a backup and not a complement. Henry has stayed healthy, so you generally don’t need to waste a roster spot on a player like McNichols. However, if Henry does get hurt, McNichols will be the player to grab.