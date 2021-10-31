Considering the injury report as you address the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire

Week 8 NFL Sunday is just about a wrap! We still have Monday Night Football, but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options. With plenty of players on bye in Week 9, the waiver wire could be key to your next victory.

As with every week in the NFL, key skill position players are going to go down with an injury. Some may step right back onto the field soon while others will miss time. When one guy goes, an opportunity opens up for someone else to fill the gap.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was blown up on a run midway through the fourth quarter of their 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Carolina starter suffered a concussion and will have to pass through protocol to be cleared for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.

If Darnold isn’t ready to go on Sunday, backup PJ Walker (0% ESPN and Yahoo) will be readily available for anyone wanting to take a flyer on him heading into Week 9. With rookie running back Chuba Hubbard rostered in over 90% of leagues on both platforms, Ameer Abdullah (0% ESPN and Yahoo) would be a good alternative to look into. He had eight carries for 31 yards and caught three of five targets for 35 yards against the Falcons on Sunday.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor was carted off the field with an ankle injury during the team’s 44-6 beatdown of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He only had two receiving targets in the contest but did take two handoffs for 21 yards before going down.

If Reagor isn’t ready to go for their Week 9 home bout with the Los Angeles Chargers, Quez Watkins (4% ESPN/2% Yahoo) would be a viable substitute off the waiver wire. He had a quiet afternoon on Sunday but the potential is there for him to receive more targets.

Damien Williams, RB, Chicago Bears

The already fragile Bears running back situation took another blow when Damien Williams went down with a leg injury early in Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He only managed two carries before leaving the contest.

Rookie Khalil Herbert (80% Yahoo/78% ESPN) was already showing his worth over the past three weeks and he had another solid outing on Sunday despite briefly leaving with an injury of his own. Herbert is being scooped up fast and this is probably the final week a handful of fantasy managers can find him just hanging out on the wire. If you see him, put a bid in immediately.

Veteran Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton already came into Sunday’s matchup with the Titans questionable with a quad injury. He ultimately ended up leaving the game late in the fourth quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. Hilton contributed two catches for 16 yards as the Colts eventually fell in overtime.

Zach Pascal (7% ESPN/6% Yahoo) will still be available in most leagues and he had himself a decent outing against the Titans on Sunday. He ended up catching five of eight targets for 43 yards.

Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s NFC South matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was carted to the locker. He would not return as backup Trevor Siemian (0% ESPN and Yahoo) took the reigns for the rest of the game in what turned into a 36-27 victory.

Siemian held his own taking over for Winston and of course would be available for anyone willing to take a flyer on him against the Falcons this week should Winston miss time. Someone who commanded quite a few targets is Deonte Harris (8% Yahoo/2% ESPN), who’ll be available on the wires this week.

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The leading running back for the Jaguars went down with a bruised heel injury in the second quarter of the team’s 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Robinson only registered four carries for 22 yards before going down.

Backup Carlos Hyde (7% ESPN/5% Yahoo) clocked nine carries for 32 yards and caught six of eight targets for 40 yards in the setback.