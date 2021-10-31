NASCAR playoff drivers: Who clinched berth in Cup Series Championship race

The NASCAR Cup Series is a week away from its 2021 Championship race. Kyle Larson has secured a berth in the Championship 4 and on Sunday at the Xfinity 500, the rest of the field is getting finalized.

Alex Bowman won Sunday’s race but was not in the mix for a playoff berth. His win came at the expense of Denny Hamlin and it almost got ugly after the race. Hamlin was leading near the end when Bowman spun him out to take the lead. Bowman would secure the checkered flag but Hamlin did just enough to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

The other two spots went to 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Martin Truex, Jr. Elliott won the second stage of Sunday’s race and that ensured he will be in the mix next week for the Cup Series Championship. Truex did just enough with a fourth-place finish.

The Cup Series Championship race is this coming Sunday, November 7 at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.