QB Jameis Winston leaves Week 8 game vs. Buccaneers after horse-collar tackle

The New Orleans Saints have turned things over to Trevor Siemian after starting quarterback Jameis Winston left the game early in the second quarter. Winston was brought down by Shaq Barrett on a horse-collar tackle and struggled to get up. He limped up, but then went back down and eventually had to be carried off the field by trainers.

It’s not clear exactly what the injury is but the cart is coming out for Winston. The quarterback might have suffered a leg injury, although he also did hit his head hard on the turf on the tackle. Siemian is in the game because Taysom Hill is still not available for the Saints. Based on the way the quarterback was getting assistance, a leg injury is more likely.

The Saints and Buccaneers are tied 7-7 in the second quarter. Tampa Bay is favored in the contest despite being the road team, and the Saints have had Tom Brady’s number in recent seasons. Let’s see if Winston can come back to the contest after clearing all evaluations.