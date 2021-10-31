Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski out for rest of Week 8 with back spasms

The Tampa Bay Bucccaneers welcomed tight end Rob Gronkowski back this week against the New Orleans Saints, but the star couldn’t make in through the contest. Gronkowski is suffering from back spasms and is out for the rest of Week 8.

There were reports of Gronkowski dealing with several injuries during his absence, although the Bucs only listed him with rib injuries. It appears the tight end is finally showing some signs of wear and tear while dealing with more than just some sore ribs. O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate will be the tight ends in Tampa Bay for the remainder of this game.

The Buccaneers are trailing the Saints 23-7 in the third quarter. New Orleans has forced two turnovers defensively and has held its own even with Jameis Winston knocked out of the contest. The Saints entered the game as underdogs despite good history against the Bucs and homefield advantage.