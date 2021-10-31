 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Jefferson returns to game Week 8 vs. Cowboys

Justin Jefferson suffered an injury in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By kate.magdziuk Updated
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings can’t catch a pass from Kirk Cousins #8 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

UPDATE: Justin Jefferson has returned to the game with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed hard after getting tangled up with a defender. K.J. Osborn will take over for him for now, as he’s in the blue medical tent getting attention from trainers at the moment.

Jefferson almost had a big play early in the game, but he and Kirk Cousins weren’t on the same page. So far he has one reception for three yards and has been going head to head with Trevon Diggs.

