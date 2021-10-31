Khris Middleton ruled out Sunday with illness

The Milwaukee Bucks were already down two starters against the Utah Jazz but will also be down star Khris Middleton. The guard was ruled out with an illness, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo as a lone ranger against Utah Sunday.

Khris Middleton injury: Fantasy basketball impact

With Middleton being ruled out, that leaves Antetokounmpo as the primary offensive creator for Milwaukee. Expect George Hill, Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora to be secondary scoring options in this game. Those three could carry some value in DFS and fantasy lineups.

Betting impact

The Jazz were 2-point favorites entering the contest because Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez were already ruled out. That line is going to move further in Utah’s direction, so if you got the Jazz early stay on them. Depending on where the line ends up, the Jazz might still be the better team to back. The over/under is probably going to drop down as well.