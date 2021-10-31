Denny Hamlin charges Alex Bowman in his car after getting spun out at Martinsville

NASCAR can be quite the trip when one driver gets angry at another. We got to see it following the 2021 Xfinity 500 as Denny Hamlin had a message for race-winner Alex Bowman.

Bowman spun out Hamlin late in the race to move into first and get the win. Hamlin still advanced to the Cup Series Championship, but he had a message to deliver to Bowman following the race. Watch below as Hamlin drives at the victorious Bowman and gives his car a notable bump.

We can hear Hamlin’s crew chief telling him to be smart and consider the bigger picture. And it makes sense. Hamlin is headed to the playoffs and he really doesn’t need a penalty of some sort that could cost him next weekend in Phoenix. The field is officially set now that the Xfinity 500 is a wrap. Hamlin will be joined by Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex, Jr. in competing for the season-ending championship.