Cooper Rush start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

6:50 p.m. update: The Cowboys made it official at 6:50 p.m. ET. Dak Prescott is inactive.

Game status update: Chris Mortenson is reporting Dak Prescott will be inactive in Week 8 and Cooper Rush will get the start.

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be starting quarterback Cooper Rush in Week 8 due to Dak Prescott’s calf injury. Prescott suffered the injury at the end of Week 6 and was unable to get healthy enough over the bye week to start. The Cowboys took this one all the way up until inactives and we’ll be getting those in a few minutes. With a big lead in a weak NFC East, it makes sense to be conservative with Prescott.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

This will be Rush’s first career NFL start and the only reason to start him is if you made a poor gamble and thought Prescott might play. If you added Rush as a backup option or can still claim him, then do it. If Daniel Jones is still available in your league, he is a significantly better value on Monday against the Chiefs than Rush is on Sunday against the Vikings.

Rush will have to attempt to make some passes, but we can probably assume the Cowboys will ride running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as much as they can. Rush could surprise us, but it’s hard to see him turning in anything more than a serviceable game-manage performance on Sunday Night Football.