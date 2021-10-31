Head coach Gary Patterson, TCU part ways after 31-12 loss to Kansas State

There’s another college football job open in the Big 12. After suffering a 31-12 loss to Kansas State, TCU and head coach Gary Patterson have agreed to part ways according to Newy Scruggs. Patterson was a mainstay at TCU, amassing a 181-79 record over 22 seasons with the program. Jerry Kill will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the year.

The head coach has been at TCU since the days of Conference USA, overseeing the program’s transition to the Mountain West and eventually Big 12. Patterson had the team in contention for the College Football Playoff in 2017 but the conference refused to announce a singular champion. This was prior to the return of the Big 12 championship game.

In the last four seasons, the Horned Frogs struggled to replicate that success. Patterson has had some tough losses in recent times, suggesting it may be time to look elsewhere. A 31-12 loss to Kansas State Saturday ultimately did the coach in.

This is the second move in the Big 12, with Texas Tech firing Matt Wells earlier in the season. TCU will engage in a search during the offseason, and it will have to go head to head with USC, LSU and potentially several other prominent schools.