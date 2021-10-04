Breaking down odds for Philadelphia 76ers heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Philadelphia 76ers odds heading into the new season.

Philadelphia 76ers Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +2000

The 76ers flamed out early last season, but they did hold the No. 1 seed in the East. With Joel Embiid cementing himself as an All-Star and MVP contender, Philadelphia is primed to challenge Milwaukee and others this season for the title. There’s some uncertainty with Ben Simmons, but Philly is on the short list of title contenders.

Win total over/under: 50.5

Last season, Philadelphia won 49 games during an abbreviated season. The expectation is to at least maintain that performance. The over is a solid bet here, even with the East becoming more balanced in the middle of the conference. Embiid, Simmons and Tobias Harris form a great trio and should be very productive again this year.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -2000, No +1000

The Sixers are a lock to make the playoffs given the roster. Even in a hypothetical Simmons trade, Philadelphia is going to get good immediate players in return. Embiid’s health is always a question mark, but the big man looks to be past his previous knee problems.

Division/Conference odds: +360 to win Atlantic, +750 to win East

Given how little Brooklyn’s “Big 3” actually played together last year, this is a great value play for those wanting to back Philadelphia in the division. The 76ers set the pace last year during the regular season and never looked like giving up the division lead. The playoffs are a different animal, as the Sixers have learned in the last two seasons. It’ll take a big leap from Simmons or a trade for a player better suited for playoff basketball for Philly to make the Finals.

List of player futures

Joel Embiid, MVP: +700

Ben Simmons, MVP: +20000

Ben Simmons, Defensive Player of the Year: +350

Matisse Thybulle, Sixth Man of the Year: +2800

Tyrese Maxey, Most Improved Player: +10000

