Best DFS lineup strategy for Raiders-Chargers on Monday night

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers come into Week 4 riding high, as the Raiders have yet to lose a game and the Chargers just beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. A win by the Chargers would put all non-Chiefs teams at 3-1 in the division and a win by the Raiders would give them sole possession of first place at 4-0.

Injuries

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Jacobs remains questionable with an ankle injury. He is a game-time decision. If he can’t go, Peyton Barber would take over the lead back role, while Kenyan Drake would be the main receiving back.

Captain’s Chair

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers — $16,800

Herbert completed 50-of-74 passes for 640 yards for four touchdowns and rushed nine times for 38 yards for one touchdown. The Raiders have been better defensively this season, but Herbert gets the better matchup between himself and Derek Carr and I like his chances to put up a big game.

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders — $13,800

Waller caught 14 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers in their two games last season. The Chargers pass defense is stronger than last season, but there is no doubt that Waller can make receptions in good coverage and always gets his opportunities.

Value Plays

Kenyan Drake, RB, Raiders — $5,400

One of Peyton Barber or Josh Jacobs will get the early down work in this game, but if the Raiders get behind, Drake will see a good amount of work. He’s yet to find the end zone, but is getting a good amount of touches each game. Through three games he’s averaged 11 touches and they’ve won each game. The Chargers have the fire power to get a lead in this game and push Drake to even more work.

Bryan Edwards, ER, Raiders — $5,000

Edwards hasn’t been getting the targets we’d like, but he’s been doing well with the targets he does see. He’s caught 10-of-13 targets for 210 yards. His lack of touchdowns is going to end at some point, especially when he’s averaging 21 yards per receptions.