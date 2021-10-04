Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 4 MNF matchup: Raiders vs. Chargers

It’s Monday and we know the lone thing pushing you through the slog at work is coming home, relaxing and flipping on the Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is a matchup between the only undefeated team in the AFC West and a promising young superstar QB in Justin Herbert. Here, we’ll break down how the public is betting on this game and if there are any spots you could exploit to cash in.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chargers, Week 4 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chargers are 3-point favorites on MNF. 66% of the handle is being placed on the Raiders to cover and 53% of total bets are on the Chargers.

Is the public right? While Vegas is undefeated, they still come into this one as an underdog. Understandably so. Outside of a week one thriller over Baltimore, the Raiders schedule has been underwhelming. The Chargers may have a close loss on their hands, but it came against a very good Cowboys team.

It’s an intriguing matchup for sure. The public is probably right on this one, the Chargers have proven to be the better team despite the records. Though the Raiders play every team close, it seems. So them covering even a small spread like this is a solid bet.

Betting the over/under: The point total is 51.0. 73% of the handle and 77% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right here. Games featuring the Chargers have been averaging just 42 points per game, but when Vegas plays games average 54 points. The Vegas defense isn’t one of the best LA has seen this season, so I’d expect more points from them than their norm. The Raiders offense is an absolute unit so they’ll put up points no matter who they play.

Betting the moneyline: The Chargers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -170. Moneyline odds for the Raiders are at +150. 68% of the handle is being placed on the Raiders, while 52% of bets are being placed on the Chargers.

Is the public right? Yes, this seems right to me. Despite both teams looking very good through three weeks, the Chargers have looked slightly better on the young season. Expect Herbert to have a big game.

