Raiders vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to remain undefeated as they head on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chargers Week 4 odds

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chargers -180, Raiders +155

Our picks for Raiders vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: Raiders +3.5

Las Vegas has been living on the edge this season with a pair of overtime victories through three weeks of the season. This is obviously a home game for the Chargers but plenty of Raiders fans should be on hand for this one, so that probably won’t end up being that big of an advantage for Los Angeles. Look for Derek Carr and the passing game to continue to play well against a defense that ranks No. 24 in yards per play allowed, helping the Raiders cover this number.

Over/under 52 points: Over 52

It seems unlikely either team will be blown out in this game and if remains competitive, this final score should go over this total. The Raiders and Chargers both rank inside the top eight in terms of pass play percentage, so we’ll see Carr and Justin Herbert airing the ball out quite a bit.

Preferred player prop: Justin Herbert O292.5 passing yards (-115)

Both quarterbacks are set up for a big night statistically, but we’re going with Herbert as the most likely player to go over his passing yardage total. We would go with Carr, but the Raiders haven’t gone up against the best of passing quarterbacks in their three games against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. Go with Herbert in what should be a shootout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.