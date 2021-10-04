Opening Week 5 Broncos vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off losses this past Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost Teddy Bridgewater to a concussion in their 23-7 setback to the Ravens. The Steelers were ineffective in a 27-17 road loss at the Packers in Week 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Broncos-Steelers Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -120, Broncos +100

Opening point spread: Steelers -4.5

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: Under 40.5

Bridgewater’s status will be up in the air with his concussion, leaving Drew Lock as the possible starter for Week 5. Lock threw for just 113 yards and an interception on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ offense hasn’t cracked 20 points since Week 1 and their primary receivers have been battling various injuries. The early play here is the under as this will be a low-scoring affair.

