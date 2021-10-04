Opening Week 5 Titans vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jacksonville suffered a consecutive deflating loss, losing 24-21 in Week 4 to the Bengals after blowing another halftime lead. Tennessee also lost a nailbiter in Week 4, falling to the New York Jets 27-24 in overtime.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Titans-Jaguars Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Titans -4.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Titans -220, Jaguars +180

Opening point spread: Titans -3

Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: Jaguars +4.5

The injuries to Titans wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown will be something to monitor throughout the week. Without their services, Tennessee will be in a tricky spot against a Jaguars team that has been knocking on the door in recent weeks. It feels like this could be the week that Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence finally get their first win. But, again, watch for those injuries and the impacts they could have on both the spread and the points totals.

