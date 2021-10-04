Opening Week 5 Patriots vs. Texans odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The New England Patriots and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Texans are looking like many expected after some surprising results early. Davis Mills has struggled under center and Houston’s offense cannot move the ball consistently with him. The Patriots are coming off an emotional 19-17 defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing on a late missed field goal. That New England defense will be licking its chops after seeing what the Bills did to the Texans.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Patriots-Texans Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Patriots -9.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Patriots -400, Texans +310

Opening point spread: Patriots -6

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: Patriots -9.5

As long as Davis Mills is the Texans starting quarterback, there’s no reason to back this team in a betting spot. They’ll probably have a close game here or there with Mills at the helm, but they’re in big trouble without Tyrod Taylor. The Patriots face a letdown after a close loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs, but the Texans are bad enough that even a letdown might not be enough.

