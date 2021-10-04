Opening Week 5 Dolphins vs. Bucs odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins were rudderless for the majority of Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Colts. The team will once again turn to Jacoby Brissett as the starter as Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return the following week against the Jaguars.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Dolphins-Bucs Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Bucs -10.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bucs -525, Dolphins +390

Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: Bucs -10.5

After two weeks, the Bucs are returning home and will have a chance to flex on a team with a backup quarterback and limited options at receiver. The Dolphins need some kind of spark and it’s hard to imagine they’ll find it against the defending champs, even if their defense is banged up. The Bucs cover here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.﻿