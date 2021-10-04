Opening Week 5 Browns vs. Chargers odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The TEAM and TEAM will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns marched into U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota and walked away with a 14-7 victory over the Vikings. The Chargers will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in an AFC West battle for first place.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Browns-Chargers Week 5 matchup.

Browns vs. Chargers

Current point spread: Chargers -1

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chargers -110, Browns -110

Opening point spread: Browns -1.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: Chargers -1

Week 5’s showdown between the Browns and the Chargers should be one of the more competitive contests of the week. This line reflects the fact that L.A.’s Monday night game against the Raiders has yet to be played. A lot could change before the Week 5 game, but I’d expect this to be a closely fought game between AFC contenders that could go either way. A win over the Raiders could move this for LA, so if you think the Chargers can win on Monday, get in early before we see movement.

