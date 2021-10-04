Opening Week 5 Bears vs. Raiders odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears bounced back from an ugly Week 3 loss to the Browns to earn a 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions. Las Vegas is set for a primetime matchup on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Bears-Raiders Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Raiders -6

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Raiders -225, Bears +185

Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: Raiders -6

While Las Vegas has yet to play in Week 5, this line seems favorable for them, as the Bears left Sunday’s win against the Lions without the services of David Montgomery who left the game with a knee injury and did not return. The Raiders will be at home where they haven’t lost a game this season, while the Bears have not shown this season that they can win away from Chicago.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.﻿