Tyson Fury favored to retain his title when he meets Deontay Wilder on Saturday

The heavyweight division is once again on display this coming weekend as Tyson Fury defends his WBC title against Deontay Wilder. Fury is hoping to close out the trilogy of fights in emphatic fashion, while Wilder is looking to remain relevant as we look to move closer to a heavyweight unification bout.
Fury comes into the fight as a sizable but not overwhelming favorite against Wilder. He is installed at -310 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Wilder is +240. Fury is the clear favorite, but it’s not such long odds that a Wilder win would be a monumental upset. It’s not a likely upset, but he’s got a puncher’s chance.
This is the third fight between the two heavyweights. The first fight finished in a draw with scorecards of 115-111 for Wilder, 114-110 for Fury, and a 113-113 draw. It finished in a draw because Wilder knocked down Fury in the 9th and 12th rounds. In the second fight, Fury won in convincing fashion with a seventh round TKO after a pair of knockdowns and punishment that caused Wilder’s corner to throw in the towel.
Below is a complete rundown of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, including basic winner, how the fight will be won, and it will be won.
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder odds
Fury: -310
Wilder: +240
Rounds: 8.5 (Over +105, Under -130)
To go the distance: Yes +200, No -285
Winning Method
Fury by decision: +250
Fury by KO, TKO, DQ: -110
Wilder by decision: +1600
Wilder by KO, TKO, DQ: +300
Draw: +2200
Round of finish
Fury in Round 1: +3500
Fury in Round 2: +2200
Fury in Round 3: +1800
Fury in Round 4: +1600
Fury in Round 5: +1400
Fury in Round 6: +1200
Fury in Round 7: +1200
Fury in Round 8: +1200
Fury in Round 9: +1400
Fury in Round 10: +1600
Fury in Round 11: +2200
Fury in Round 12: +2800
Fury by decision or technical decision: +250
Wilder in Round 1: +5000
Wilder in Round 2: +4000
Wilder in Round 3: +2800
Wilder in Round 4: +2500
Wilder in Round 5: +2500
Wilder in Round 6: +2500
Wilder in Round 7: +2800
Wilder in Round 8: +3500
Wilder in Round 9: +4000
Wilder in Round 10: +5000
Wilder in Round 11: +6500
Wilder in Round 12: +8000
Wilder by decision or technical decision: 1600
Round of finish (bands)
Fury in Rounds 1-3: +800
Fury in Rounds 4-6: +450
Fury in Rounds 7-9: +450
Fury in Rounds 10-12: +700
Wilder in Rounds 1-3: +1200
Wilder in Rounds 4-6: +1000
Wilder in Rounds 7-9: +1200
Wilder in Rounds 10-12: +2200
