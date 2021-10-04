Tyson Fury favored to retain his title when he meets Deontay Wilder on Saturday

The heavyweight division is once again on display this coming weekend as Tyson Fury defends his WBC title against Deontay Wilder. Fury is hoping to close out the trilogy of fights in emphatic fashion, while Wilder is looking to remain relevant as we look to move closer to a heavyweight unification bout.

Fury comes into the fight as a sizable but not overwhelming favorite against Wilder. He is installed at -310 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Wilder is +240. Fury is the clear favorite, but it’s not such long odds that a Wilder win would be a monumental upset. It’s not a likely upset, but he’s got a puncher’s chance.

This is the third fight between the two heavyweights. The first fight finished in a draw with scorecards of 115-111 for Wilder, 114-110 for Fury, and a 113-113 draw. It finished in a draw because Wilder knocked down Fury in the 9th and 12th rounds. In the second fight, Fury won in convincing fashion with a seventh round TKO after a pair of knockdowns and punishment that caused Wilder’s corner to throw in the towel.

Below is a complete rundown of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, including basic winner, how the fight will be won, and it will be won.

Fury: -310

Wilder: +240

Rounds: 8.5 (Over +105, Under -130)

To go the distance: Yes +200, No -285

Winning Method

Fury by decision: +250

Fury by KO, TKO, DQ: -110

Wilder by decision: +1600

Wilder by KO, TKO, DQ: +300

Draw: +2200

Round of finish

Fury in Round 1: +3500

Fury in Round 2: +2200

Fury in Round 3: +1800

Fury in Round 4: +1600

Fury in Round 5: +1400

Fury in Round 6: +1200

Fury in Round 7: +1200

Fury in Round 8: +1200

Fury in Round 9: +1400

Fury in Round 10: +1600

Fury in Round 11: +2200

Fury in Round 12: +2800

Fury by decision or technical decision: +250

Wilder in Round 1: +5000

Wilder in Round 2: +4000

Wilder in Round 3: +2800

Wilder in Round 4: +2500

Wilder in Round 5: +2500

Wilder in Round 6: +2500

Wilder in Round 7: +2800

Wilder in Round 8: +3500

Wilder in Round 9: +4000

Wilder in Round 10: +5000

Wilder in Round 11: +6500

Wilder in Round 12: +8000

Wilder by decision or technical decision: 1600

Round of finish (bands)

Fury in Rounds 1-3: +800

Fury in Rounds 4-6: +450

Fury in Rounds 7-9: +450

Fury in Rounds 10-12: +700

Wilder in Rounds 1-3: +1200

Wilder in Rounds 4-6: +1000

Wilder in Rounds 7-9: +1200

Wilder in Rounds 10-12: +2200

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.