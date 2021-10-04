Damien Williams worth waiver wire pick up after David Montgomery suffers knee injury in Week 4

The Chicago Bears got their first win of the Justin Fields era against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, securing a 24-14 victory over their division rivals. David Montgomery was the key to Chicago’s win with two touchdowns, but the starting running back did suffer a knee injury late in the game. His backup, Damien Williams, finished the game with eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 15 yards.

Bears RB Damien Williams: Week 5 waiver wire

With Montgomery’s status in doubt, Williams becomes a strong pickup on the waiver wire. He’s likely to lead the team in carries if Montgomery is sidelined and could still get significant touches if the starting running back is in but shows effects of the injury.

Williams is an experienced runner who provides additional value as a receiver. The problem for the Bears is the quarterback situation. It appears Andy Dalton is still the starter even with Fields playing well, so that could play into fantasy managers’ decisions surrounding Chicago’s skill positions.

Keep an eye on any news from HC Matt Nagy throughout the week. He did note post-game that Wiliams suffered a thigh injury, but it remains to be seen how severe the injury is. Rookie RB Khalil Herbert would be the next man up behind Williams.