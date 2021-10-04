Dalton Schultz worth waiver wire pickup after another strong performance in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys won their third consecutive game in Week 4, beating the Carolina Panthers 36-28 to move to 3-1 on the season. One of Dallas’ big offensive weapons was tight end Dalton Schultz, who followed up an impressive Week 3 performance with a strong game in Week 4. Here’s his outlook going forward in fantasy football leagues.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: Week 5 waiver wire

Schultz had a big game against the Eagles with 80 yards and two touchdowns. He had 58 yards and a score against the Panthers in Week 4. The big news here is Schultz is seeing his targets go up in the last two weeks. He had seven targets against Philly and eight against Carolina. Even with Blake Jarwin grabbing a touchdown, Schultz looks to be the primary tight end in Dallas. The way this offense is playing, it’s easy to see him continuing to get looks. Schultz is a strong waiver wire pickup for managers who don’t have one of the top tight ends in the NFL.