Laviska Shenault Jr. worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t get that elusive first win of the season on Thursday night versus the Bengals, but they did finally get a solid performance from one of their young receivers.

After three disappointing weeks, second-year wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. led the Jags in receiving and finally lived up to his preseason billing as a potential breakout fantasy star. With Jacksonville even more desperate to win, you may want to look into picking him up off the waiver wire if you can.

Jaguars WR Laviska Shenualt Jr: Week 5 waiver wire

Shenault caught six of his seven targets for 99 yards in the 24-21 road loss last Thursday night. This was a huge step up for him as he eclipsed the yardage from his first three games combined. Part of his struggles was due to Marvin Jones Jr. being the only consistent option for Trevor Lawrence early, but that may be changing.

Shenault is rostered in 58% of leagues on Yahoo so if you’re fortunate enough to see him on your waiver wire, snatch him up quickly.