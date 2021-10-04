Dawson Knox scores TD in third-straight game, worth a pick up on Week 5 waiver wire

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox scored a touchdown in his third consecutive game as the Bills cruised to a 40-0 shutout win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Bills TE Dawson Knox: Week 5 waiver wire

Heading into this season, many analysts did not have tight end Dawson Knox as one of the players you need to watch out for on the Bills’ offense. And it made sense at the time as the Bills have a great core of wide receivers and dynamic running back duo with Zack Moss and Devin Singletary.

However, through the first four weeks of the season, Knox has become a high priority add on the waiver wire. The 24-year-old tight end was the Bills’ third-leading receiver with five receptions (eight targets) for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, Knox only had three touchdowns and did not score his first one until Week 3.

Fast forward to this season, where Knox already has four touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 tight end has also been targeted five times per game. He might not be on the level of Kittle, Waller, or Andrews, but has a significant role in this Bills’ offense. Knox is only rostered in 43% of Yahoo and 18% of ESPN fantasy leagues.