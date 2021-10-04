Kenneth Gainwell outplays Miles Sanders, worth consideration on Week 5 waiver wire

The Philadelphia Eagles put up a good offensive fight, but ultimately fell 42-30 to former head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

One of those primary contributors to the offense was running back Kenneth Gainwell, who once again contributed heavily in both the running and passing games. The rookie from Memphis continues to prove to be a valuable piece to the and is still someone to look into in your fantasy league if you haven’t already.

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell: Week 5 waiver wire

Gainwell got plenty of touches in the loss, getting three carries for 31 yards and a touchdown and caught six of eight targets for 58 yards. He had minimal impact in their game against Dallas on Monday Night Football last week but had a nice bounce-back performance here, once again proving himself as a red zone threat.

He’s on just 29% of rosters in Yahoo leagues and 25% in ESPN leagues, so there’s a good chance you can find him on your waiver wire if you look for him this week.