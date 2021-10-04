Darnell Mooney worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

Chicago Bears second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney made a ton of plays in the Bears’ 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney: Week 5 waiver wire

Darnell Mooney and the rest of the Bears’ wide receiver unit have had a quiet first few weeks of the season. But Mooney, who showed big play ability last season, was the top target for rookie quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday.

The former Tulane standout had a game-high 125 receiving yards on five receptions (seven targets). Mooney consistently got open and stretched the football field for a Bears’ offense that needed some life injected into it. Heading into Week 4, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver only had 12 receptions for 101 yards. If he receives a consistent target share, the young receiver can become a viable flex play in fantasy football. Mooney is rostered in 38% of Yahoo and 42% of ESPN fantasy leagues, according to FantasyPros.