How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the October 4th episode

Monday Night Raw comes live tonight from Bridgeport Arena in Nashville and the landscape of WWE will continue to shift with tonight’s show.

It’s Night 2 of the WWE Draft, where the rosters of the both Raw and Friday Night Smackdown will continue to be shaken up. We saw plenty of surprises on Night 1 this past Friday, so we’ll see what awaits for tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Heading into the second night of the draft, let’s go over the picks made so far:

Raw

WWE Champion Big E

Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RKBro)

Edge

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

Keith Lee

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Smackdown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Drew McIntyre

New Day

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss

Hit Row

Naomi

Jeff Hardy

Some of the immediate choices that stand out are Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair now being shifted to Friday nights along with long time Raw main event-er Drew McIntyre while Bianca Belair is heading back to Monday nights after elevating to superstar status in the past year on Smackdown. The only NXT callup so far is the Hit Row stable, who wrestled a dark match before Smackdown on Friday.

Roman Reigns is staying put on Friday nights but will find out the fate of his cousins The Usos tonight. Reigns is dealing with free-agent Brock Lesnar and all but threatened manager Paul Heyman if he can’t secure that the Usos will remain on Smackdown with him.

Tonight, we’ll find out where the second “pool” of draft picks will be heading. That includes the likes of top superstars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley.

Speaking of Lashley, he seemingly reformed the Hurt Business last week during his title match against Big E. He’s possibly doing that as added protection against Goldberg, who will be in the building for tonight’s show. Goldberg has been away since SummerSlam, where Lashley attacked his son Gage. The WWE Hall of Famer has threatened Lashley and this is most likely leading to a rematch between these two at Crown Jewel in a few weeks.