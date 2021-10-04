Quintez Cephus worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

The Detroit Lions came up short in a 24-14 divisional loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but they did see a productive performance from one of their young receiver threats.

Quintez Cephus made the most of the handful of targets he got to emerge as the leading receiver for the Lions on Sunday. With the Lions knocking on the door of their first victory of the season, he’s someone worth looking into on the waiver wire this week.

Lions WR Quintez Cephus: Week 5 waiver wire

Cephus caught four of five targets for 83 yards in the loss on Sunday. It was a huge step up from the one reception dud he put up in last week’s game against Baltimore and he’s proving to be an effective big-play threat opposite to the more consistent Amon-Ra St. Brown. Cephus also caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in their Week 2 matchup at Green Bay so the hope is that he can continue to produce on a week-to-week basis.

The Detroit receiver is rostered in just 17% of Yahoo leagues and 8% of ESPN leagues, so he’s someone to definitely look out for on the wires come Tuesday.