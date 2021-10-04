Fantasy football trade analyzer: WRs I should trade for or trade away after Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books and it’s time once again to look into which wide receivers you should trade for and which wide receivers you should sell high on.

This isn’t an exact science as every league is different, and you may have certain needs for your particular roster that prevents you from making these moves. However, a player’s value ebbs and flows through the season due to various circumstances and we’re here to offer suggestions as that’s happening.

Without further adieu, here’s a list of wide receivers that you should trade for in your fantasy football leagues.

WRs to trade for in fantasy football

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: WR34 in fantasy football leagues

DeVante Parker has been the top receiver threat for the sputtering Dolphins offense so far this season. He leads the team in targets (32), receiving yards (242) and yards per reception (14.2), adding his first touchdown of the year in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Colts.

This week, the Dolphins are facing a critically injured Buccaneer secondary that ranks last in pass defense and he’s sure to get a boatload of looks considering the blueprint to attacking the Tampa D is through the air. With Will Fuller out with a broken finger, he’ll only really have Jaylen Waddle to compete with for targets and with Tua Tagovailoa set to return soon, his value will only go up. Try to pry Parker away if you can.

Rams WR Robert Woods: WR36 in fantasy leagues

Robert Woods is putting up modest numbers this season and has been supplanted by Cooper Kupp as the No. 1 guy. Even with a youngster like Van Jefferson coming into his own, Woods still has WR2 potential.

Woods has commanded the second-most targets on the team with 25 and is a consistent option for Matthew Stafford to go to to move the chains vs. the more explosive abilities of Jefferson and Kupp. The Rams have the Giants, Lions, and Texans in three of their next four games, so the opportunity is there for Woods to put up bigger numbers over the stretch. Try to get him now while you can.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: WR45 in fantasy leagues

Sutton has put up mostly modest numbers throughout the 2021 season but did break out for a nine reception, 159 yard day against the Jaguars in Week 2. He leads the Broncos is receiving stats but has yet to find the end zone this season.

The 3-1 Broncos’ schedule only gets tougher in the next month and Teddy Bridgewater (or Drew Lock) is going to be relying on their safety blankets as they’ll most likely be playing catch up in a few of these games. That’s where someone like Sutton comes in handy as a valuable asset you probably should trade for right now.

WRs to trade away in fantasy football

Jets WR Corey Davis: WR16 in fantasy football leagues

Despite the Jets’ struggles, Corey Davis is having a heck of a year of a year so far and he showed that in the team’s 27-24 overtime victory over Tennessee on Sunday. Davis was a big play target for Zach Wilson in the victory, catching four of seven targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

However, he’s caught just over 50% of his targets this season and his numbers may take a dip with Jamison Crowder back in the lineup. Combine that with questions around how the rookie Wilson will hold up down the stretch and I think it’d be wise to sell on Davis while his value is at its highest. It’s the Jets, so good things won’t last too long.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley WR23 in fantasy leagues

Calvin Ridley has been getting plenty of looks from Matt Ryan this season, averaging 10.5 targets a game so far. But he’s not really producing the numbers of the WR1 or even WR2 that most thought he’d be in the absence of Julio Jones.

Ridley has yet to go over 80 yards in a single game this season and has commandeered just one touchdown. And his value will only diminish if the Falcons keep riding the hot hand of Cordarrelle Patterson. Make no mistake, Ridley’s perfectly fine as a flex option. However, you can command a potential WR2 or other valuable assets if you trade him now.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: WR26 in fantasy leagues

Fantasy managers (like yours truly) have been driven into madness watching Lamb’s numbers drop by the week since his breakout performance in Week 1. Along with Amari Cooper, tight end Dalton Schultz is commanding a boatload of targets from Dak Prescott and even Cedrick Wilson caught a touchdown in their 36-28 victory over Carolina on Sunday.

And then there’s Lamb, who was left with a meager stat line of two receptions for 13 yards. You can continue to wait for Prescott to remember that he’s on the field or you can try to trade him for impactful assets. I’d choose the latter.