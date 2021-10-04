Fantasy football trade analyzer: RBs I should trade for or trade away after Week 4

Week 4 provided yet another glimpse into the most complicated position group in fantasy football. As more teams go to committee approaches out of the backfield, it’s becoming harder to discern which players actually have the best opportunities to emerge as true workhorse running backs. There are always some exceptions but player workloads are coming under more scrutiny than ever before. Here’s a look at running back performance across fantasy leagues so far and whether managers should keep or deal players on this list.

Once again, it’s important to note this isn’t an exact science and every league is different. Know your league, your roster strengths and weaknesses, your league scoring system and most importantly, the records of other managers in your league this season. Don’t expect a team sitting at 4-0 to be willing to give up a star player. Don’t expect a team sitting at 0-4 to give up a star player for nothing in return. It’s also good to remember people’s trade histories. Some managers love to trade while others avoid it at all costs.

Here’s a list of running backs that you should trade for and trade away in your fantasy football leagues.

RBs to trade for in fantasy football

Bills RB Zack Moss: RB20 in fantasy football leagues

After being inactive for Week 1, Moss has now put together three solid fantasy weeks. He scored twice in Week 2 and has 30 touches in the last two games. Even with Devin Singletary being a factor, it appears Moss is starting to get more run as the back with the higher ceiling. The Bills will still use a committee approach, but Moss could be had for slightly less than what he’ll eventually deliver.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson: RB21 in fantasy football leagues

Henderson is injury-prone, so there’s reason for concern. However, LA’s backup running backs are essentially non-factors at this point. Jake Funk didn’t record a carry in Week 4. Sony Michel had a fumble. The Rams do throw the ball a lot, but Henderson is going to be getting a majority of the work in that backfield and is playing in a good offense. He could be in the top 10 when this season concludes.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders: RB33 in fantasy football leagues

Everyone is on the Kenneth Gainwell train and rightfully so. That doesn’t mean Sanders is going to be completely off the radar in fantasy football. This is a running back the Eagles invested highly in, and he should figure things out to see the field more than any other player in the position group. It has been a rough start to the season when measured against expectations but Sanders should be able to bounce back.

RBs to trade away in fantasy football

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: RB4 in fantasy football leagues

Patterson’s three-touchdown day won a lot of managers their weekly matchup and probably made plenty of DFS players happy. That being said, Patterson’s chances of replicating that effort are slim. He’s not a threat running the ball and Atlanta will still view Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts as the primary receiving targets. Patterson’s value is high right now, so managers can shore up other areas of their roster in a big way by moving on from him.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: RB13 in fantasy football leagues

Gordon is a little banged up, but the biggest issue here is the presence of Javonte Williams. The rookie was picked to take over once Gordon departed in free agency but is already working his way into a bigger role. The veteran is still a productive player and should get touches. However, his value is declining and he can still be moved for a decent upgrade somewhere else on the roster before dropping too far in the position rankings.

Cardinals RB James Conner: RB14 in fantasy football leagues

Similar to Patterson, Conner’s skyrocketing value is unlikely to last for a long period of time. The running back has found the end zone twice in back-to-back weeks while also seeing 18 carries. His teammate Chase Edmonds had 12 in the win over the Rams, but game script played a huge part in that distribution. Edmonds is the more versatile player and should be the better back going forward. Conner will get touches in the redzone but his overall production will be too inconsistent for most fantasy managers to like.