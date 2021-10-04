Super Bowl 56 odds: Cardinals, Packers, Ravens see bump in odds after Week 4

With their being one game left in Week 4 between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, it is a good time to look at some Super Bowl odds a quarter of the way into the season.

We’re still a long ways from the postseason and Super Bowl LVI, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at championship odds for teams through three weeks of the season. We’ll track the biggest movers in either direction while also hunting for potential value bets with these lines. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay Pacers (+1800 after Week 3, +1200 after Week 4)

Do not look now, but here comes the Green Bay Packers, who have won three consecutive games. The Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers resoundingly 27-17 at Lambeau Field in Week 4. Aaron Rodgers did not have his best day throwing the ball, but completed 20-of-36 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Both TD passes went to wide receiver Randall Cobb, who had five receptions for 69 yards. The Packers will now go on the road to face an upcoming team in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona Cardinals (+3000 after Week 3, +1600 after Week 4)

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 on Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals are starting to look like a legitimate contender in the NFC. Arizona dominated the Rams on both sides of the ball as they ran for 216 yards and two scores. Kyler Murray is continuing to play like a potential MVP candidate throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns. The undefeated Cards (4-0) will now head home to play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Baltimore Ravens (+1600 after Week 3, +1200 after Week 4)

The Ravens picked up their third consecutive win and second on the road as they defeated the Denver Broncos 23-7. Lamar Jackson put on a show through the air for the second week in a row, completing 22-of-37 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens’ defense also came to play, recording five sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. They will now go back home and prepare for a Monday night clash against the Indianapolis Colts.

If you are looking for a couple of value plays, look no further than the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, who both have 3-1 records. The Cowboys saw their odds improve from +3500 to +2000 after they defeated the upstart Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Dallas looks like the real deal on both sides of the football and appear to be in the upper echelon of teams in the NFC.

The Browns picked up a hard fought road win in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings and have quietly rebounded from their tough Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After they allowed 21 points to the Houston Texans in Week 2, the Browns’ defense has only given up 13 total points in the last two weeks. Cleveland will wrap up their two-game road trip with a Week 5 matchup against the Chargers.

Risky propositions: Seahawks (+2800), Broncos (+3500)

The Seahawks’ Super Bowl 56 odds have stayed the same after the last two weeks at +2800, but have not played a full four quarters of football this season. Seattle is currently 2-2 on the season after their win against San Francisco on the road. They will now play the Los Angeles Rams on TNF in Week 5, which may make bettors comfortable to place a bet if they can pick up a win. As for the Broncos, they suffered their first loss of the season and lost starting QB Teddy Bridgewater to a concussion. Denver only mustered seven points and did not get a lot of production from Drew Lock, who came in for Bridgewater. If Bridgewater is out for a period of time, we could see the Broncos’ odds tumble more as they’ve already lost two wide receivers for the foreseeable future.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 3 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +550 +500 +500 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500 +500 +600 +600 Buffalo Bills +1000 +1100 +1000 +700 +750 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1100 +900 +800 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1800 +1500 +1600 +1200 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1400 +1400 +1800 +1200 Cleveland Browns +1600 +1500 +1700 +1800 +1400 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +3500 +3500 +3000 +1600 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +3500 +3500 +3500 +2000 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800 +3500 +2000 +2200 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +1400 +1400 +1400 +2800 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +1600 +2500 +2800 +2800 Denver Broncos +4500 +3000 +2500 +2200 +3500 New Orleans Saints +3000 +2200 +3500 +3000 +3500 Tennessee Titans +3000 +3500 +3000 +2500 +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6500 +5000 +4500 +4500 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +5000 +5000 +5000 +6500 New England Patriots +3500 +3500 +3500 +6500 +10000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +6500 +5000 +6500 +10000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +2800 +5000 +8000 +10000 Washington +5000 +6500 +6500 +10000 +10000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +5000 +15000 +10000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +3500 +5000 +15000 +15000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +10000 +20000 +15000 +15000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000 +6500 +8000 +20000 New York Giants +8000 +10000 +20000 +30000 +20000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +10000 +20000 +20000 +25000 Chicago Bears +6500 +8000 +8000 +50000 +25000 New York Jets +15000 +15000 +50000 +100000 +50000 Detroit Lions +20000 +25000 +50000 +50000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +10000 +50000 +100000 +100000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +25000 +50000 +100000 +100000

