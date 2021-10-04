Graham Mertz injury: Status of Wisconsin quarterback for game vs. Illinois

Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz is listed as “questionable” this week ahead of UW’s game against Illinois.

Mertz was injured after this hit, and didn’t return to last Saturday’s game against Michigan.

Mertz down with a rib injury after this hit pic.twitter.com/uKzTlvAyEk — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 2, 2021

Michigan won 38-17, with Chase Wolf replacing Mertz after the injury. Wolf was 3-8 for 52 yards with a touchdown and an interception the rest of the way. Mertz finished 8-15 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Things don’t get any easier for 1-3 Wisconsin the rest of the way, and while they’ll be favored against Illinois, there are still dates with No. 3 Iowa, Army, and Rutgers the rest of the way. Without some solid quarterback play, we could be looking at a season without a bowl game for Wisco for the first time since 2001 under Barry Alvarez.

Also starting TE Jake Ferguson is questionable as well. Ferguson has 15 catches for 108 yards so far in his senior season.

The Badgers are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook over Illinois, with the point total set at 43. UW is -450 on the moneyline, making Illinois a +225 underdog.