49ers RB Elijah Mitchell able to practice without no-contact jersey

The San Francisco 49ers look to rebound from a 28-21 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks with a Week 5 win. It won’t be easy for San Francisco, as the 49ers get the red-hot Arizona Cardinals. Niners RB Elijah Mitchell continues to deal with a shoulder injury heading into a pivotal division contest. According to ESPN.com’s Nick Wagoner, Mitchell was able to practice without wearing the “no contact” jersey and will be evaluated from there.

Fantasy football implications

Mitchell is trending in the right direction towards Sunday’s contest with this latest update. He’ll likely be in a committee if he does suit up, although Trey Sermon did look solid against the Seahawks. Mitchell’s usage is worth monitoring for fantasy managers if he ultimately does take part in the contest, something that will likely come down to another game-time update given the nature of the running back’s injury. If Mitchell logs a full practice session at any point this week, it’s a good bet he’ll be active Sunday.