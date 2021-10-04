 clock menu more-arrow no yes

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell able to practice without no-contact jersey

We break down the Monday news that Mitchell is dealing with a shoulder injury, and what it means for Week 5.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a 38-yard touchdown during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The 49ers defeated the Lions 41-33.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers look to rebound from a 28-21 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks with a Week 5 win. It won’t be easy for San Francisco, as the 49ers get the red-hot Arizona Cardinals. Niners RB Elijah Mitchell continues to deal with a shoulder injury heading into a pivotal division contest. According to ESPN.com’s Nick Wagoner, Mitchell was able to practice without wearing the “no contact” jersey and will be evaluated from there.

Fantasy football implications

Mitchell is trending in the right direction towards Sunday’s contest with this latest update. He’ll likely be in a committee if he does suit up, although Trey Sermon did look solid against the Seahawks. Mitchell’s usage is worth monitoring for fantasy managers if he ultimately does take part in the contest, something that will likely come down to another game-time update given the nature of the running back’s injury. If Mitchell logs a full practice session at any point this week, it’s a good bet he’ll be active Sunday.

