Joe Mixon diagnosed with low-grade ankle sprain ahead of Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was diagnosed with a low-grade ankle sprain on Monday that will leave him week to week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mixon ran for 67 yards on 16 carries and had a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

The Bengals possibly not having Mixon for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers would be a major blow to their offense. The veteran running back has been the feature back and someone that they could hand the ball off to multiple times to help carry the offense. Without Mixon in the lineup, it would put a little bit of pressure on second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and the passing game that is still without Tee Higgins.

However, when it comes to the running game, the Bengals would have to lean on Samaje Perine, Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams. This season, Perine has nine carries on 28 yards through four games and is the pickup in fantasy football if Mixon misses time.