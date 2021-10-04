 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears RB Damien Williams’ thigh injury not considered serious

We break down the news that Damien Williams avoided a major injury, and what it means for Week 5.

By Chet Gresham
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) practices before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears will likely be without starting running back David Montgomery this week, so the news that his backup, Damien Williams, didn’t suffer a major injury is great. Williams reportedly was hurting after their Week 4 game against the Lions, but he apparently just has a bad thigh bruise, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

We are still waiting on more definitive news as to Montgomery’s injury and time table for a return. Until we get that, it will be tough to judge Williams’ fantasy football value moving forward. The good news is that he’s able to work as a runner and receiver and the team gave him a good workload after Montgomery went down in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

As long as Williams can go this week, he’ll be worth a flex play against the Green Bay Packers. It isn’t a great matchup, but his workload appears to be good enough for him to be a volume play.

