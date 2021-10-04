Bears RB Damien Williams’ thigh injury not considered serious

The Chicago Bears will likely be without starting running back David Montgomery this week, so the news that his backup, Damien Williams, didn’t suffer a major injury is great. Williams reportedly was hurting after their Week 4 game against the Lions, but he apparently just has a bad thigh bruise, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Bears RB Damien Williams suffered a thigh bruise on Sunday and should be OK, source said. He’d be the starter in the event David Montgomery misses a few weeks with his knee injury. Montgomery may miss some time, though the belief is the knee isn’t serious. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2021

We are still waiting on more definitive news as to Montgomery’s injury and time table for a return. Until we get that, it will be tough to judge Williams’ fantasy football value moving forward. The good news is that he’s able to work as a runner and receiver and the team gave him a good workload after Montgomery went down in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

As long as Williams can go this week, he’ll be worth a flex play against the Green Bay Packers. It isn’t a great matchup, but his workload appears to be good enough for him to be a volume play.