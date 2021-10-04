Will Fuller is week-to-week with broken finger

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a broken finger in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts and will be week-to-week, per Ian Rapoport. Fuller only played 14 offensive snaps and had one reception (two targets) for six yards.

Fantasy football implications

Fuller being week-to-week with a broken finger is less than ideal for the Dolphins as he just made his long-awaited debut last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. In that game, Fuller produced three receptions (six targets) for 20 yards. The vertical deep threat wide receiver could have had more yards and a touchdown, if he and quarterback Jacoby Brissett were able to connect on a couple of passes.

With Fuller out at least for Week 5, we should see the target share split between tight end Mike Gesecki, wide receivers DeVante Parker, and rookie Jaylen Waddle. Parker was the team’s leading receiver with four receptions (nine targets) for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.