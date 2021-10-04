Logan Thomas listed as week-to-week with hamstring injury for Week 5

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas is expected to be listed as week-to-week. Thomas exited the first drive of the team’s 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a hamstring injury and never returned.

This would be an obvious blow to a WFT offense that is still trying to get caught up to speed with quarterback Taylor Heinicke handling the reigns in place of injured Week 1 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Thomas had put up steady numbers through three weeks, catching 12 of 14 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

The next man up is backup tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who you should start looking into as a potential waiver wire add if Thomas is out for an extended period of time. RSJ didn’t register any targets or receptions on Sunday but he did run 35 routes on 42 pass plays, so he’s out there.