Rob Gronkowski unlikely to play in Week 5 against Miami

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is unlikely to play in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, per Greg Auman. Gronkowski is dealing with a ribs injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, which also punctured a lung.

Fantasy football implications

With Gronkowski still on the injury report, we see starting quarterback Tom Brady spread the ball around and get his other tight ends involved. In Week 4 against the New England Patriots, Cameron Brate had two receptions (six targets) for 29 yards. But O.J. Howard and Codey McElroy did not register a single catch, despite playing 65% and 5% of offensive snaps.

Between three active tight ends, Brate holds the most fantasy value. In the Buccaneers’ last two games, the 6-foot-5 tight end has six receptions (11 targets) for 64 yards. Along with the tight ends, we could also see more snaps for wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who played 22% of offensive snaps in Week 4.