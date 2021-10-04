 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rob Gronkowski unlikely to play in Week 5 against Miami

We break down the Monday news that Rob Gronkowski is dealing with broken ribs, and what it means for Week 5.

By Jovan C. Alford
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is unlikely to play in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, per Greg Auman. Gronkowski is dealing with a ribs injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, which also punctured a lung.

Fantasy football implications

With Gronkowski still on the injury report, we see starting quarterback Tom Brady spread the ball around and get his other tight ends involved. In Week 4 against the New England Patriots, Cameron Brate had two receptions (six targets) for 29 yards. But O.J. Howard and Codey McElroy did not register a single catch, despite playing 65% and 5% of offensive snaps.

Between three active tight ends, Brate holds the most fantasy value. In the Buccaneers’ last two games, the 6-foot-5 tight end has six receptions (11 targets) for 64 yards. Along with the tight ends, we could also see more snaps for wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who played 22% of offensive snaps in Week 4.

