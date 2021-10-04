Giovani Bernard could return to practice this week from knee injury

Athletic beat writer Greg Auman reported on Monday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard could return to practice this week ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Bernard missed Sunday night’s 19-17 victory at the Patriots with a knee injury.

Bernard’s potential return could provide some slight-relief for a Buccaneers team that has been ravaged by injuries in the early goings of the 2021 season. The veteran free agent pick up has been banged up since the final week of the preseason and only started to make an impact in the Tampa offense in their Week 3 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, he caught nine of 10 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

In Bernard’s absence, the Bucs got a lot of usage out of Leonard Fournette on Sunday. Fournette handled most of the third-down responsibilities and was effective as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in three of five targets for 47 yards. Should Gio be out once again this Sunday, look into Lenny to handle the full load once again.