Josh Gordon could make Chiefs debut on Sunday vs. Bills in Week 5

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated on Monday that new wide receiver signing Josh Gordon could play in their AFC Championship rematch with the Buffalo Bills this Sunday night. Gordon was re-instated by the league last week and immediately signed with the Chiefs.

Gordon has been in and out of the league for the past several seasons, serving six different suspensions for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Gordon, of course, broke out way back in 2013, where he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns.

He last played in 2019, where he appeared in 11 games for both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. The wideout traveled with the team to their 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Reid said he wanted to wait until Gordon was comfortable with the scheme before playing him.

Fantasy football implications

I wouldn’t anticipate an explosive day for Gordon right out the gate. He may get a few targets here and there, but I’d imagine Patrick Mahomes will stick with his usual targets for now. Fantasy managers who scooped Gordon up should hold off for now.