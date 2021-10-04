MLB playoff odds: Favorites, sleepers, long shots in 2021 MLB playoffs

The 2021 MLB playoffs are set and the excitement begins with the one-game Wild Card round. The Los Angeles Dodgers, a 100-win team, will see their season come down to nine innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won 19 of their last 22 games. Baseball’s greatest rivalry will also be on display in this round when the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees.

Favorite

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are the favorite to make it back-to-back titles. However, the one-game Wild Card round always makes fans and bettors uneasy. The Houston Astros, second-favorite to the Dodgers, are the more sensible pick when looking at teams with the best odds. There’ll always be the cloud of the sign scandal hanging over the organization, but there’s no denying Houston’s talent and success over the last seven seasons.

Sleeper

Many people thought the Giants were going to fall off at some point in the season. They haven’t, and are now three series away from winning another crown. However, the Rays sitting at +750 is amazing value. Tampa Bay went to the World Series a year ago and arguably has a better team this time around. The Rays will get the winner of the Red Sox-Yankees game. They are a combined 22-16 against both teams.

Longshot

The Atlanta Braves don’t have to play in the Wild Card round, so they’re a decent option at +1100. The Cardinals are riding a hot streak and sometimes, it’s about playing your best baseball at the right time. The Wild Card game against the Dodgers isn’t easy but the Cardinals beat Los Angeles twice just prior to going on their long winning run. Atlanta and St. Louis are decent longshot bets.

Dodgers: +380

Astros: +450

Giants: +700

White Sox: +700

Brewers: +750

Rays: +750

Braves: +1100

Yankees: +1100

Red Sox: +1600

Cardinals: +2200

