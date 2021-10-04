Bears RB David Montgomery avoids ACL injury, needs further testing

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery went down on Sunday with what appeared to be a significant knee injury. But there is a slight glimmer of hope for the Chicago back, as the Bears believe he avoided an ACL injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The extent of his injury is still unknown, but hopefully we’ll get an update sooner than later. If he is out for an extended period of time, Damien Williams would be first in line to take over snaps. Williams played well in Montgomery’s absence on Sunday, totaling 70 yards and a touchdown. Williams did suffer a quad injury, but it appears to be of the day-to-day variety, as he was able to finish the game.

The Bears third string back is rookie Khalil Herbert. He should at least get a chance to prove himself if Montgomery and Williams misses any time. But Williams is likely the most trusted of the two and is the guy to look for on waivers.