Breaking down early odds for Brewers vs. Braves in Game 1 of NLDS

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday night. We knew about this matchup for a while now since the Brewers coasted to the NL Central title and the Braves were ahead in the NL East, eventually clinching that championship. So now we finally get going with what should be an exciting piece of baseball history. Let’s take a look at the early odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Braves Game 1 odds

Run line: Braves +1.5 (-190), Brewers -1.5 (+160)

Over/Under: 7

Moneyline: ATL: +115, MIL -135

The Brewers are favorites at home with ace Corbin Burnes taking the hill in his first MLB postseason start. Burnes came out of the pen for the Brew Crew back in 2018 and 2019, struggling a little bit in the NLCS vs. the Dodgers a few years ago. The Braves have Charlie Morton slated to start. He pitched a quality start vs. the Brewers this season and offers way more postseason experience. Morton’s 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 67 Ks in 61.1 IP over 10 playoff series in his career.

The Braves are also making their fourth straight playoff appearance and almost advanced to the World Series last season. ATL lost to the Dodgers in seven games. Not having Ronald Acuna Jr. will be a tough mountain to climb but the team has made it this far without the MVP candidate. It’ll be up to Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and some new faces in Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to carry the team past this hump.