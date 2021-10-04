Breaking down early odds for Astros vs. White Sox in Game 1 of ALDS

The Houston Astros will host the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Thursday night. The Astros were able to hold off the Seattle Mariners to clinch the AL West while the ChiSox eased to an AL Central title. Now, the two teams will meet in the postseason for the first time since the 2005 World Series. Let’s take a look at the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 1.

Astros vs. White Sox Game 1 odds

Run line: White Sox +1.5 (-140), Astros -1.5 (+120)

Over/Under: 8

Moneyline: CWS +150, HOU -170

The Astros have the best odds to come out of the American League and are favorites in Game 1 at home. Houston went 5-2 against the ChiSox during the regular season, including a four-game sweep during the first half. The Astros bring way more playoff experience to the table throughout the lineup but the pitching will be the biggest question. Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers Jr. are at the top ahead of youngsters Luis Garcia and Framber Valdez.

The early lean would be on the Astros in Game 1. McCullers will be going for the Astros and he’s 2-0 vs. the White Sox this season. Chicago hasn’t played meaningful baseball in months in the AL Central while Houston has had to fight a bit to maintain standing in the West. That should matter going on the road in the playoffs.