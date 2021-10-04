Max Muncy underwent testing, status for postseason unclear

Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Max Muncy underwent tests on his elbow and he appears “unlikely” to play in the NL Wild Card game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night, per manager Dave Roberts.

Dave Roberts said Max Muncy underwent some testing but the status of his left elbow injury is "unclear."



"We don't want to close the door on a potential postseason appearance," Roberts said. Wednesday's WC game looks "very unlikely." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 3, 2021

So there’s a chance Muncy could return later on in the postseason but the road for the Dodgers won’t be easy. If they win the one-game playoff against St. Louis, the San Francisco Giants await in the NLDS before having to take down the Brewers or Braves in the NLCS again.

The Dodgers should be able to withstand the loss of Muncy in the lineup for the one-game playoff. While Muncy was arguably the Dodgers MVP this year, the team has plenty of reinforcements. Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Trea Turner and Will Smith still make up the core of LA’s lineup.

The Dodgers are favored on the moneyline at -225 at home vs. the Cardinals. LA is -1.5 on the run line at +100 odds while the O/U is set at 7.5 runs.