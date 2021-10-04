JD Martinez questionable to play in AL Wild Card game vs. Yankees

Boston Red Sox OF/DH JD Martinez is questionable to play in the AL Wild Card game vs. the New York Yankees on Tuesday night after rolling his ankle on a bag, per Jon Heyman. Martinez only had one AB in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals before being yanked from RF. Martinez could be held out of the lineup for the wild card game but available to pinch hit, though we’ll see what happens.

The Red Sox clinched their playoff berth with a late win over the Nats on Sunday. The Yankees did the same against the Rays and now the two rivals will face each other in the one-game playoff at Fenway Park on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Red Sox narrowly won the regular-season series 10-9 but were swept at home by the Yanks in the previous meeting.

Boston has a deep enough lineup that losing Martinez wouldn’t be the end of the world. The Red Sox would likely just move up Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe to compensate. Renfroe, Verdugo and Kike Hernandez would make up the OF, though the Red Sox could move Renfroe to DH.

Martinez hit 28 HRs with 99 RBI while batting .286 with a .867 OPS over 148 games this season for Boston. He has 6 HRs with 20 RBI and a .929 OPS in 77 ABs in the postseason over his career.